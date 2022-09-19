Department of Justice to investigate KCPD employment practices

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The U.S. Department of Justice is investigating the employment practices of the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department.

KCPD Chief Jospeh Mabin said the department was notified of the investigation this morning by the DOJ's Civil Rights Division.

"We will cooperate fully with the investigation," Mabin said in a statement. "It is the policy and practice of the Board of Police Commissioners and the Kansas City Missouri Police Department to provide a work atmosphere free of actual or perceived discrimination and harassment."

Mabin also said he is committed to ensuring everyone in the department experiences a "safe and fair" work environment and fair treatment during the hiring process.

The KCMO City Auditor’s Office announced last week that it was launching an audit of KCPD’s hiring practices.

It’s unclear if the audit and the DOJ’s investigation are connected or will overlap in any way.

