Kansas City, Missouri, Board of Police Commissioners announce 3 finalists for Chief of Police

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Board of Police Commissioners announced Monday three finalists vying to become the city's next Chief of Police.

Of the finalists, one - KCPD Acting Deputy Chief Stacey Graves, comes from inside the department. The other two candidates, Philadelphia Police Department Inspector DeShawn Beaufort, and New Jersey State Police Lt. Col. (Ret) Scott Ebner, are external.

According to a press release, the five-person BOPC received 21 applications for the job, 11 of which, according to the release, were people of color or women.

The BOPC reports they recently interviewed several candidates to narrow the list down to the final three.

The search is to replace Interim Chief of Police Jospeh Mabin, who has been in the role since former Chief of Police Rick Smith retired in April . Mabin announced previously he was not going to apply for the permanent role.

As part of the selection, Graves, Beaufort and Ebner will stand before the community during a town hall from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10 at the Mohart Center, 3200 Wayne Ave.

Following Monday's announcement, a public safety coalition organized by the Kansas City Chamber of Commerce released a statement in which the group took exception to the sole public town hall.

"We are incredibly disappointed in the process announced by the Board of Police Commissioners to select the next Kansas City, Missouri, Chief of Police," the statement read.

The coalition said they held seven listening sessions as part of their work, with community engagement and transparency as consistent themes.

"Unfortunately, the community's level of continued engagement in this process will be severely limited by the BOPC decision to offer just one opportunity to hear from the three finalists," the coalition said.

Prior to taking the role of acting deputy chief, Graves served as the Patrol Bureau's Executive officer. She's also been part of the Drug Enforcement Unit, CareerCriminal Squad and a patrol officer. She started her KCPD career as a records clerk in 1997.

The other two finalists hail from the northeastern United States.

In 27 years with the New Jersey State Police Department, Ebner has served as Chief of Staff, Deputy Superintendent of Investigations, internal affairs commander and as a detective in the criminal investigation office.

In 25 years serving Philadelphia, Beaufort's current role of inspector includes managing the Delaware Valley Intelligence and Fusion Center. He has also served in positions in internal affairs and narcotics.

Graves earned an executive master of business administration degree from Benedictine College and a bachelor's degree in Administration of Justice from the University of Missouri - Kansas City.

Ebner holds a master's degree in human resources management, training and development. He has a bachelor's degree in criminal justice.

Like Ebner, Beaufort graduated from the FBI National Academy. He also graduated from the Northwestern University School fo Police Staff and Command.

