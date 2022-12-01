Police commissioners announce public meeting for KCPD chief finalists

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas Citians will have a chance to meet finalists for the next Kansas City, Missouri, chief of police later this month.

The Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners announced Thursday that they’ll host a public forum with the chief of police finalists.

The forum is set for 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10, at the Robert J. Mohart Multipurpose Center, 3200 Wayne Ave., KCMO.

In June, police commissioners hired a search firm to identify the city’s next chief. That firm has been working with commissioners since then to narrow a list of finalists.

The police department has been led by Interim Police Chief Joseph Mabin since the retirement of former Chief Rick Smith in April.

Mabin has previously announced that he is not seeking to become the permanent chief.

The release about the public meeting did not provide additional details about who the finalists are or how many finalists remain.

