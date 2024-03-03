NKC High School student, adult in stable condition after Saturday night shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The city of North Kansas City is working with the NKC School District to provide "proper support" to students after a shooting broke out at the conclusion of a basketball game Saturday night at North Kansas City High School.

Two victims — a juvenile North Kansas City High School student and an adult not affiliated with the school district — were struck by gunfire after the basketball game between North Kansas City and Staley high schools.

North Kansas City Deputy City Administrator Kim Nakahodo updated on Sunday that the juvenile suffered non-life-threatening injuries and both victims are in stable condition.

Sgt. Christopher Kimmel with the North Kansas City Police Department said on Saturday that no suspects were in custody and investigators are reviewing surveillance footage to identify any potential suspects.

"We appreciate the community’s support as we continue our investigative work to bring forward a successful conclusion to this senseless act of violence," Nakahado said.

School will resume at North Kansas City High School on Monday.

"Our thoughts are with everyone involved, especially our Hornet families, and our friends, neighbors, and the entire NKC community," Nakahado said.

A debate event was being held at the high school at the time of the shooting. Students and judges were put on lockdown until they were safely evacuated. The school is open Sunday for anyone who needs to retrieve items from the building.

I am so very grateful for our coaching community. All coaches and debate students are safe.

There was a shooting incident during this afternoon’s basketball games hosted at North Kansas City High School that happened while CX finals were happening and LD/PF were about to begin. — NKC Speech & Debate (@nkcspeechdebate) March 3, 2024

Anyone with information, photos or videos of the shooting are asked to call the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

