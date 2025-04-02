NKCPD: Woman found on NKC Hospital campus in January died of disease complications

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — North Kansas City police released an update Wednesday, April 2, on the woman found dead in January on the campus of North Kansas City Hospital.

Loria Fells was located deceased the morning of Jan. 6. The hospital said she was a patient at the emergency room a day prior, Jan. 5, and was released around 1 p.m.

Police said the initial investigation indicated no signs of foul play, which officials confirmed with the final report from the Forensic Medical Center of Kansas.

“Mrs. Fells’ death was ruled to be natural due to complications of coronary artery disease,” police shared in a news release.

No further details will be released, police said.

