Oak Grove man charged with several counts of sex crimes involving children

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Oak Grove, Missouri, man is being held without bond after being charged with a slew of sex crimes against children.

Jackson County prosecutors Wednesday charged Christopher Omenski, 38, in connection with an investigation that unfolded earlier this year.

According to court documents filed Wednesday, police in Oak Grove received a tip in April from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about a video that had been uploaded to a Google Photos account. The video, uploaded in February 2025, contained child pornography. Police used account information to link back to Omenski.

On Tuesday, Oak Grove police pulled Omenski over on a traffic stop and placed him on a 24-hour hold.

Omenski agreed to speak to detectives, where he allegedly revealed his involvement with social media apps Kik and Telegram.

Investigators seized a cell phone belonging to Omenski, where they discovered additional evidence of child pornography involving Omenski.

Omenski is charged with one count of statutory or attempted statutory rape of a victim under the age of 12, statutory or attempted statutory sodomy of a victim under the age of 12, possession of children pornography (second offense), second-degree statutory rape, second-degree statutory sodomy and incest.

Court information for Omenski had not yet been posted as of 1 p.m. Wednesday.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.