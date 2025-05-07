Independence School District transportation employee under investigation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Independence School District notified families Wednesday that the district has been made aware of a criminal investigation involving a transportation department employee.

The statement from the school district said the employee has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

“There is no current evidence linking any ISD students to the allegations, nor are the reported actions alleged to have occurred in Independence,” the district said in the notification.

Details of the investigation were not provided by the district. A spokesperson for the Independence Police Department told KSHB 41 they were checking for information.

“The ISD is working closely with law enforcement, and we are committed to maintaining a respectful and supportive educational environment for all students and staff,” the district said.

This developing story may be updated.

