Oak Park vs. Staley boys basketball district title game moved from North Kansas City High School

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Class 6, District 8 basketball district championship game between Oak Park and Staley high schools has been moved from North Kansas City High School.

It had been scheduled for 7 p.m. on Tuesday at NKC High School, but it will now be played at 8 p.m. on Tuesday at Winnetonka High School.

Staley beat NKC High School on the Hornets' home floor in a MSHSAA district semifinal Saturday before gunfire erupted outside the school as the game was ending.

Two people, a student at NKC High School and an adult, were injured in the shooting.

North Kansas City police have not provided an update about suspects in the shooting or what led to the violence.

There also was no explanation specifically given for why the game was moved.

Oak Park High School posted on X, formerly Twitter, that limited tickets to the game will be available.

District Basketball Championship Update! Tickets go live at 3:00 pm! Let’s go, Northmen! https://t.co/MAeDFZyqEM pic.twitter.com/tvCHtW2IPK — Oak Park High School (@Northmen_OPHS) March 4, 2024

