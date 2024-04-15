Officers find man shot to death inside vehicle early Monday morning in east Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man was found shot to death inside of car early Monday morning in east Kansas City, Missouri, police said.

Just after midnight, officers responded to a crash near Topping Avenue and 23rd Street.

The call was later upgraded to a shooting while police were responding.

Arriving officers located the man, identified as 29-year-old Nelson Medina, unresponsive inside a vehicle.

Medina was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening wounds and later succumbed to his injuries just before 5 a.m.

Investigators believe the shooting happened near Blue Valley Park, but there's no suspect information or any word on what led to the violence.

