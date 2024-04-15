Watch Now
NewsKansas City Public Safety

Actions

Officers find man shot to death inside vehicle early Monday morning in east Kansas City

KCPD shooting
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Grant Stephens/KSHB
FILE
KCPD shooting
Posted at 3:15 PM, Apr 15, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-15 16:15:37-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man was found shot to death inside of car early Monday morning in east Kansas City, Missouri, police said.

Just after midnight, officers responded to a crash near Topping Avenue and 23rd Street.

The call was later upgraded to a shooting while police were responding.

Arriving officers located the man, identified as 29-year-old Nelson Medina, unresponsive inside a vehicle.

Medina was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening wounds and later succumbed to his injuries just before 5 a.m.

Investigators believe the shooting happened near Blue Valley Park, but there's no suspect information or any word on what led to the violence.


Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480X360Voice.png

A Voice for Everyone