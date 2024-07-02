Olathe man charged with 1st-degree murder being held on $3 million bond

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Olathe man is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 72-year-old Nancy Thode.

Brian Christopher Thode, 40, also faces two counts of cruelty to animals.

Officers were called around 6 p.m. Saturday to the 1000 block of East Oakview Street to investigate a death.

Police said they located Nancy unresponsive with “significant injuries" at the residence. She died at the scene.

Court documents allege Brian also intentionally killed a cat and a bird.

Brian is being held on a $3 million bond.

He is set to make his first appearance in court at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.