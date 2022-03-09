Olathe man sentenced to 7 years for 4-vehicle crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Olathe man has been sentenced to just over seven years for his role in a four-vehicle crash that took place in June 2020 and injured 11 people.

Miguel Perez-Ramirez was sentenced to 86 months for five counts of DUI aggravated battery. He has also been ordered to pay $13,173.75 in restitution, according to a release from the Johnson County Attorney's Office.

He was initially charged with 10 counts of DUI aggravated battery and two counts of aggravated child endangerment for his role in the crash at the intersection of Old 56 Highway and Harrison Street.

There were no fatalities in the incident.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .