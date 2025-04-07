Olathe man sentenced to 92 months in prison in 2023 stabbing death

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Olathe man will spend more than seven years in prison for the stabbing death of a man in November 2023.

A Johnson County judge sentenced Jesus Neri-Aguilar on Monday.

RELATED | 22-year-old Olathe man charged with murder, attempted murder in weekend stabbing

He pleaded guilty on Feb. 14, 2025, to voluntary manslaughter and aggravated battery in the death of Jose Balleza-Ojeda, 26, in the 500 block of North Marion Street in Olathe.

Another man suffered non-life-threatening wounds in the incident.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.