Olathe man sentenced to 92 months in prison in 2023 stabbing death

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Olathe man will spend more than seven years in prison for the stabbing death of a man in November 2023.

A Johnson County judge sentenced Jesus Neri-Aguilar on Monday.

He pleaded guilty on Feb. 14, 2025, to voluntary manslaughter and aggravated battery in the death of Jose Balleza-Ojeda, 26, in the 500 block of North Marion Street in Olathe.

Another man suffered non-life-threatening wounds in the incident.

