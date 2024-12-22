Olathe man sentenced to more than 38 years in prison in deadly wreck

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Olathe man was sentenced Friday to more than 38 years in prison for his role in a deadly crash in November 2021 in Olathe.

Johnson County District Court Judge Christina Dunn Gyllenborg sentenced Ruben Rodriguez, 38, to 460 months in prison in the death of Dade Allen Smith.

Smith, 23, was on his motorcycle on Nov. 18, 2021 in the 22100 block of W. 167th Street in Olathe near the FedEx facility when he was struck by an SUV driven by Rodriguez.

An investigation into the crash revealed the pair were engaged in a workplace dispute prior to the crash.

Rodriguez was charged with reckless second-degree murder later that year. This past July, a Johnson County jury found Rodriguez guilty of the charge.

