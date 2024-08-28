Olathe police identify 77-year-old woman killed in crash over weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police identified a woman killed in a crash Saturday evening in Olathe.

Judith E. Smith, 77, of Gardner, died from injuries suffered in the crash near east Old 56 Highway and South Lone Elm Road.

Police responded to the scene on reports of a crash involving a minivan and a semi-truck about 6:50 p.m.

On arrival, officers located Smith inside the minivan unresponsive.

Life-saving measures were performed on Smith, but she was declared dead not long after.

Police said the man driving the semi-truck stayed on the scene.

No word on what led to the crash, but an investigation continues.

