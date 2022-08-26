KU football player charged with aggravated assault after incident Thursday in Lawrence

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A KU wide receiver is facing a felony charge of aggravated assault - use of a deadly weapon - after an incident Thursday in Lawrence.

A judge set redshirt junior Trevor Wilson's bond at $5,000, but he will be released from the Douglas County on his own recognizance.

A spokesperson for the Lawrence Police Department said officers were sent about 11:30 a.m. Thursday to a Quik Trip convenience store at 23rd Street and Haskell Road.

Two men in two cars allegedly showed weapons to a man in a third car in traffic, police said.

One of the men opened his car door, stood up and showed his weapon to the victim, police said. The man with the gun said something to the driver, got back in his car and drove to the Quik Trip parking lot.

The driver of the second car also allegedly showed a weapon to the victim.

Officers found the two men, their cars and the weapons at a Club Carwash near the convenience store.

Wilson, a 5 feet 11 inches tall, 195 pound wide receiver, caught 27 passes for 364 yards last season for the Jayhawks.

KSHB 41 reached out to KU Athletics for an update on Wilson's status with the team. KU Athletics say they are aware of the situation but will not make further comment at this time.

We will update the story as more details are further known.

