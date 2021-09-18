One man arrested in Lawrence murder; another man sought

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One man is in jail and another is being sought by Lawrence, Kansas, police in a Sept. 8 murder.
Officers found Christian Willis, 21, shot to death on a sidewalk in the 1500 block of Kentucky Street.
Lawrence Police officers and Douglas County Sheriff's deputies arrested an 18-year-old man today.
Officers also want to talk with a 19-year-old Lawrence man about the murder.
Anyone with information about the case should call Lawrence Police at 785-832-7509.
