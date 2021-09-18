Watch
NewsCrime

Actions

One man arrested in Lawrence murder; another man sought

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright The E.W. Scripps Company
Alex Brown - 41 Action News
Lawrence police officer charged in shooting
Posted at 10:53 PM, Sep 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-17 23:53:00-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One man is in jail and another is being sought by Lawrence, Kansas, police in a Sept. 8 murder.

Officers found Christian Willis, 21, shot to death on a sidewalk in the 1500 block of Kentucky Street.

Lawrence Police officers and Douglas County Sheriff's deputies arrested an 18-year-old man today.

Officers also want to talk with a 19-year-old Lawrence man about the murder.

Anyone with information about the case should call Lawrence Police at 785-832-7509.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Kansas City Chiefs Coverage