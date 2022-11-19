One person suffered serious injuries in a Friday hit-and-run crash in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hit-and-run suspects ran from a crash Friday that seriously injured one victim in KCMO.

The incident began about 6:30 p.m. when KCMO police officers tried to stop a black Dodge Charger for a traffic violation near East 43rd Street and Cleveland Avenue, according to a police department news release.

The driver of the Dodge Charger did not stop and instead sped away from police.

Officers did not chase the car and it continued south on Benton Boulevard at a high rate of speed, the news release states.

The driver of the Dodge Charger ran a red light at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Benton boulevards and slammed into a black Nissan XTerra headed east on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

The force of the collision sent the Nissan into a spin, the car hit a traffic control signal pole and overturned.

The driver and passengers in the Dodge Charger ran from the scene and have not been caught, the release states.

The driver of the Nissan is in stable condition at a hospital.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .