OPFD: Asking for tips in possible arson fire at Brookridge clubhouse

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Overland Park Fire Department is asking for the public’s help for tips in a fire earlier this month that destroyed a former clubhouse at Brookridge Country Club.

Several agencies were called to the former clubhouse on the west side of Antioch Road and 103rd Street on early on Jan. 15 on the fire.

We're looking for some help. pic.twitter.com/RajTO6P7dX — Overland Park Fire (@OverlandParkFD) February 1, 2024

No injuries were reported in the fire, and the clubhouse was vacant. The cause of the fire has not been made public.

A reward of up to $2,000 is available for tips that lead to an arrest. To make an anonymous tip, use the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers hotline at 816-474-8477.

