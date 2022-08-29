Osawatomie State Hospital employee, patient being held on escape charges in Miami County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An employee who went missing along with a patient at the Osawatomie State Hospital is being held pending the filing of formal charges.

Jamey Anderson, 20, was booked in Miami County with conspiracy to commit aggravated escape, aiding escape, unlawful sexual relations and obstructing apprehension or prosecution.

Anderson, an employee at the facility, went missing at around 5:30 a.m. on Monday morning along with Salvador Reyes II.

The pair were located about five hours later after a search that involved several law enforcement agencies.

After receiving several reported sightings from the public, law enforcement focused their search efforts on the south side of the Hillsdale State Lake.

Drones, K-9 units and air support from the Kansas Highway Patrol later helped the law enforcement spot Anderson and Reyes in a tree line.

The pair were taken into custody without incident.

Reyes is also being held on conspiracy to commit aggravated escape, aggravated escape from custody, interference with law enforcement.

Editors note: This story has been updated to reflect that Reyes and Anderson have yet to be formally charged in the incident.

—