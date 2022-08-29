Miami County officials search for missing patient, employee from Osawatomie State Hospital

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Multiple law enforcement and other Kansas state agencies are searching for a missing patient from Osawatomie State Hospital and an employee.

Salvador Reyes III, an 18-year-old patient who is considered dangerous, and Jamey Anderson, a 20-year-old employee at the state psychiatric hospital, left Osawatomie State Hospital in Anderson’s vehicle, according to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office .

Reyes is described as a Hispanic male with dark hair and dark eyes, approximately 190 pounds, with multiple tattoos. He was wearing a black T-shirt with a deer skull and blue sweatpants.

Anderson is described as a White woman with green eyes and blonde hair, approximately 5 feet, 6 inches and 220 pounds. She was wearing dark gray medical scrubs.

Authorities located Anderson’s car in the area of 287th Street and Osawatomie Road and said the pair are believed to be on foot near the 255th Street entrance to Hillsdale Lake.

“There are multiple emergency personnel in the area,” the Miami County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook.

Deputies, the Kansas Highway Patrol, Osawatomie police and members of the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks are assisting with the search.

The sheriff’s office said the two were together, but under “unknown circumstances at this time.”

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Reyes and Anderson is asked to call 911. The public is encouraged not to approach the pair.

