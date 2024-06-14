Overland Park firefighters rescue 1 person, dog from house fire Friday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Overland Park firefighters rescued a man and a dog from a house fire Friday morning.

The fire was reported around 5:05 a.m. Friday at a home in the 9700 block of W. 95th Street in Overland Park.

Upon arrival, crews witnessed smoke rising from the home and one person attempting to leave the building.

Firefighters helped the man leave the house and were informed another man was inside the structure.

Crews searched the home and rescued another man and a dog.

OPFD then worked to extinguish the fire located in a bedroom on the second floor of the home.

The fire was brought under control within 20 minutes, per OPFD.

The upstairs bedroom and nearby hallway on the second floor were damaged by the flames, while the entire upstairs floor was damaged by smoke.

Both men were transported to an area hospital and were treated for minor-to-moderate smoke inhalation.

The dog was not injured.

OPFD is investigating the cause of the fire.

