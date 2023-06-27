Overland Park man accused in deadly shooting at Hillsdale State Park campground

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Formal charges were filed Tuesday against an Overland Park man accused of shooting and killing another man at a campground at the Hillsdale State Park in Miami County last week.

Brian Meysenburg, 53, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 43-year-old Bryan Hendrickson.

On the morning of the shooting, emergency crews responded to the Pintail Point Campground inside the park on reports of a stabbing and a shooting.

Upon arrival, they located Hendrickson suffering from a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

Crews also found a second victim suffering from a stab wound. They suffered from injuries considered to be non-life-threatening.

No other circumstances on what led to the violence have been released.

Deputies with the Miami County Sheriff's Office later arrested Meysenburg on the same day of the killing.

Meysenburg's bond is set at $1 million.

