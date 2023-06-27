Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Overland Park man accused in deadly shooting at Hillsdale State Park campground

Prison Bars
Scripps National
Prison Bars
Posted at 3:27 PM, Jun 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-27 16:28:43-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Formal charges were filed Tuesday against an Overland Park man accused of shooting and killing another man at a campground at the Hillsdale State Park in Miami County last week.

Brian Meysenburg, 53, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 43-year-old Bryan Hendrickson.

On the morning of the shooting, emergency crews responded to the Pintail Point Campground inside the park on reports of a stabbing and a shooting.

Upon arrival, they located Hendrickson suffering from a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

Crews also found a second victim suffering from a stab wound. They suffered from injuries considered to be non-life-threatening.

No other circumstances on what led to the violence have been released.

Deputies with the Miami County Sheriff's Office later arrested Meysenburg on the same day of the killing.

Meysenburg's bond is set at $1 million.


Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

OTT App_480x360.jpg

Download the app