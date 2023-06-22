Overland Park man facing murder charge in Hillsdale State Park homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Miami County Sheriff's Office has arrested an Overland Park man for allegedly shooting and killing a man at Hillsdale State Park early Tuesday morning.

Around 12:15 a.m. Tuesday, emergency crews responded to reports of a shooting and stabbing at the Pintail Point Campground located inside the park.

There, they located a man, identified as 43-year-old Bryan Hendrickson, suffering from gunshot wounds. He died at the campground from his injuries.

A second victim who'd been stabbed was also found. That man's injuries were non-life-threatening.

Brian Meysenburg, 53, was later arrested and booked into the Miami County Jail for second-degree murder.

Detectives have submitted the charges against Meysenburg to the Miami County Attorney's Office.

There was no word on what led to the violence or if Meysenburg also stabbed the second victim.

—

