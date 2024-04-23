Overland Park man accused of stabbing that critically wounded victim

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Overland Park man is charged in a stabbing Sunday that critically wounded the victim.

Johnson County prosecutors charged Kevin Donovan Sr. with aggravated battery — great bodily harm.

Donovan made his first court appearance Tuesday.

He is scheduled to be back in court Wednesday, May 1, for a hearing.

Merriam police were sent to check on a stabbing victim Sunday night at a hospital.

The victim was in critical condition, but is expected to live, police said.

Overland Park police surrounded an apartment building Monday in the Meadowlark Hills apartment complex in the 9100 block of Foster Street, according to a police spokesperson.

Donovan surrendered without incident.

