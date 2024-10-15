Overland Park pediatric neurologist pleads guilty in child pornography case that involved 13 victims

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A pediatric neurologist who worked at hospitals in Kansas City, Missouri, and Overland Park, Kansas, pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court to 13 counts of attempting to produce child pornography and one count of possessing child pornography.

Brian Aalbers plea includes the government, and Aalbers agree to request a federal judge sentence Aalbers to at least 20 years in prison without parole, but no more than 30 years without parole, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Kansas City, Missouri.

Aalbers, 50, admitted he used concealed video cameras to secretly record 13 victims to produce child pornography.

The videotaping discovered by law officers happened from Oct. 4, 2020, to Oct. 28, 2023, according to the news release.

Investigators found no current or former patients of Albers were included in the child pornography.

Kansas City, Missouri, police investigated a report that concealed video cameras had been found on Oct. 28, 2023.

Albers sent suicidal text messages and Lenexa police officers found Albers, along with a backpack with electronics inside, at a Lenexa hotel, according to the news release.

He was taken for voluntary mental health treatment and the hospital kept his backpack.

Detectives got search warrants for the devices, which included a silver Apple MacBook A1707, a black I-phone, and other items used to produce the child pornography, according to a court document.

They found more than 1,000 pornographic videos of the child victims.

The investigators found more child pornography when they searched Albers’ iCloud account.

Albers is being held without bond in federal custody.

No sentencing date has been set.

