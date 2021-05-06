Overland Park police ask for help to identify man in connection to shots-fired incident

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Overland Park police are asking for the public’s help to identify an individual in connection to a recent shots fired incident.
Police responded around 11 p.m. on May 1 to the 6400 block of West 151st Place for the call, and they believe the person in question has information “related to the investigation,” according to a news release.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the department’s criminal investigations division at 913-344-8750.
—
For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com.
Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the 41 Action News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the 41 Action News Mug Shot Policy.