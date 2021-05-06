Overland Park police ask for help to identify man in connection to shots-fired incident

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Overland Park police are asking for the public’s help to identify an individual in connection to a recent shots fired incident.

Police responded around 11 p.m. on May 1 to the 6400 block of West 151st Place for the call, and they believe the person in question has information “related to the investigation,” according to a news release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the department’s criminal investigations division at 913-344-8750.

