Overland Park police ask for public's help in shooting investigation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Overland Park police are asking anyone with information about a shooting that happened Monday evening to contact police.
Officers were called to the 8900 block of Metcalf Avenue around 8:40 p.m.
In the parking garage of the Promontory Apartments, they found a 30-year-old man suffering “significant” injuries after being shot.
Police said Thursday the victim is in stable condition.
Detectives are asking anyone with information to call them at 913-344-8750. People can also call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477 to submit a tip anonymously.
Police believe the victim and suspect know each other.
Witnesses say a dark-colored sedan with tinted windows left the scene shortly after the shooting.
