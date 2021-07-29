Overland Park police ask for public's help in shooting investigation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Overland Park police are asking anyone with information about a shooting that happened Monday evening to contact police.

Officers were called to the 8900 block of Metcalf Avenue around 8:40 p.m.

In the parking garage of the Promontory Apartments, they found a 30-year-old man suffering “significant” injuries after being shot.

Police said Thursday the victim is in stable condition.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call them at 913-344-8750. People can also call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477 to submit a tip anonymously.

Police believe the victim and suspect know each other.

Witnesses say a dark-colored sedan with tinted windows left the scene shortly after the shooting.

