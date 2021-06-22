Overland Park police seeking man in relation to homicide investigation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Overland Park police are asking for public help locating a man who may have information about a May 24 homicide.

Police believe Kyle Anthony Gutierres, 24, has information about the shooting that killed 35-year-old Jeren Hinton of Overland Park in the 8500 block of West 85th Street.

Gutierres is described at 5-foot-10 and 170 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who knows where he might be located should call the TIPS Hotline or the Overland Park Police Department at 913-344-8730.

