Overland Park police seeking man in relation to homicide investigation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Overland Park police are asking for public help locating a man who may have information about a May 24 homicide.
Police believe Kyle Anthony Gutierres, 24, has information about the shooting that killed 35-year-old Jeren Hinton of Overland Park in the 8500 block of West 85th Street.
Gutierres is described at 5-foot-10 and 170 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone who knows where he might be located should call the TIPS Hotline or the Overland Park Police Department at 913-344-8730.
