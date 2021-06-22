Watch
Overland Park police seeking man in relation to homicide investigation

Courtesy OPPD
Overland Park police are seeking Kyle Anthony Gutierres, who may have information on a May 24, 2021, homicide.
Posted at 9:03 AM, Jun 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-22 10:03:49-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Overland Park police are asking for public help locating a man who may have information about a May 24 homicide.

Police believe Kyle Anthony Gutierres, 24, has information about the shooting that killed 35-year-old Jeren Hinton of Overland Park in the 8500 block of West 85th Street.

Gutierres is described at 5-foot-10 and 170 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who knows where he might be located should call the TIPS Hotline or the Overland Park Police Department at 913-344-8730.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com.

