Overland Park serial shoplifter Kelli Bauer arrested for alleged theft

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Overland Park woman with a history of being a serial shoplifter has been arrested once more for alleged felony theft of under $25,000, according to the Johnson County Sheriff's Office.

Kelli Bauer was arrested at 10:53 a.m. on Saturday.

Bauer was previously charged for stealing over $100,000 in clothing and other items from retail stores in the Kansas City area.

Stolen merchandise was removed from her home and she was arrested after the Overland Park Organized Retail Crime Unit followed her after spotting her shoplifting.

Bauer has been arrested in January 2008, where two theft charges were amended to criminal deprivation.

She received one-year probation for theft after a May 2013 arrest, and spent 365 days in jail in 2015 and 2016 for additional thefts.

Bauer was also arrested in November 2016 on one count of misdemeanor theft with two or more priors.

In the past, she has been ordered to attend therapy and take medication as part of her probation.

