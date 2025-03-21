Overland Park woman charged with leaving the scene after striking pedestrian on July 4, 2024

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Overland Park woman was booked into the Johnson County jail Friday morning on charges that she failed to stop after striking a pedestrian on July 4, 2024.

Around 11 p.m. on July 4, a motorist was driving on W. 95th Street near Hadley Street in Overland Park when the driver allegedly struck a pedestrian who had entered the edge of the roadway at a private drive.

The pedestrian, later identified as 36-year-old Joshua Willet, was transported to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police said at the time the driver of the car that struck Willet fled the scene.

Earlier this month, the Johnson County District Attorney’s Office filed charges against that driver, identified as Chelsey Mattox, born in 1992. Mattox faces one charge of felony leaving the scene of an accident.

Mattox is set for a video arraignment at 1:30 p.m. Friday. She remains in custody on a $50,000 bond.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.