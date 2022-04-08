Overnight KCMO fire that injured several part of criminal investigation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A fire overnight in Kansas City, Missouri, that injured 15 people, including nine children, is now part of a criminal investigation.

A spokesperson for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms confirmed investigators were working to determine if the fire had been intentionally set.

Fire crews were called to an apartment building near E. 42nd Street and Pittman Road around 12:30 a.m. Friday on the fire .

Firefighters said some residents of the fire had to jump to safety as a portion of the fire had already moved to the hallways and stairwells of the apartment building. Firefighters also used ladders to rescue others from the building.

Of the nine children injured, two were initially described as having critical injuries. Others were being treated for smoke inhalation.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

