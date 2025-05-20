Pagan's Motorcycle Club member known as 'Pass Out' pleaded guilty to federal crimes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A member of the motorcycle club, the Pagan's, pleaded guilty Tuesday in Kansas City, Missouri, federal court for involvement in an armed assault and attempted armed assault against rival clubs.

Jeremiah Z. Hahn, known as 'Pass Out,' 42, of Cameron, Mo., pleaded guilty today to one count of assault with a dangerous weapon in aid of racketeering, one count of attempting to commit assault with a dangerous weapon in aid of racketeering, and one count of felon in possession of a firearm.

A news release from the United States Attorney's Office in Kansas City, Missouri, states on May 30, 2022, Hahn and other members of the Pagan’s and their support club, assaulted a lone rival motorcycle gang member at a business in Grain Valley, Mo. In addition to beating the victim with fists, Hahn used an ax handle to beat the victim.

Hahn, other Pagan's members and their support club went to Topeka in September 2022, to mete out a revenge attack against a rival motorcycle gang, according to the news release. The club knew the rival club was holding an event that day and planned to "catch a stray" and "smash on sight" any member of the rival club, according to the news release.

Hahn was prepared to shoot a rival when an argument broke out among the Pagan's and they left.

The news release states Hahn and others at the Topeka event were awarded their patches, the news release states.

On May 3, 2023, Hahn was stopped by a Missouri State Highway Patrol Trooper after a high-speed chase on U.S. 36 Highway on in Dekalb County, Mo. Hahn, driving a black, 2012 Harley-Davidson, reached speeds over 100 mph before finally stopping.

The trooper found a Smith and Wesson model M&P Shield, .40-caliber handgun in one of Hahn's pants pockets. Hahn told the trooper he stole the gun from a member of a rival motorcycle club in St. Joseph.

Hahn faces up to 20 years in federal prison without parole.

No sentencing date has been set.

