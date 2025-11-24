Pair charged in connection with shots-fired incident Friday night in Basehor

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people have been charged in connection with a shots-fired incident Friday night in Basehor.

Around 8:45 p.m. Friday, Leavenworth County sheriff’s deputies were called to the 16900 block of Dempsey Road, where a resident said they felt threatened.

A white Honda SUV was identified as a vehicle of interest in the case and was spotted nearby by responding deputies, who attempted to initiate a traffic stop.

The driver of the vehicle refused to stop. At some point during the pursuit, someone inside the vehicle fired gunshots in the direction of the deputies.

The pursuit ended near N. 156th Street and Parallel Road when the suspect vehicle crashed into another vehicle.

As deputies caught up to the crashed suspect vehicle, a passenger in the SUV — later identified as Andrew Amundsen, 33, of Leavenworth — got out and allegedly opened fire on the deputies. A deputy returned fire .

No one was struck during the exchange.

The driver of the SUV — identified as Mariah Huggins, 29, of Kansas City, Kansas — was taken into custody at the crash scene.

Amundsen briefly broke into the basement of a nearby home. He left the home and was later taken into custody after being located in the bed of a truck.

On Monday, the Leavenworth County District Attorney’s Office charged Amundsen with two counts of attempted capital murder of a law enforcement officer, aggravated residential burglary, interference with a law enforcement officer, two counts of aggravated battery by fleeing law enforcement, two counts of criminal threat, aggravated child endangerment and criminal damage of property.

Huggins was charged with two counts of aggravated battery, fleeing law enforcement, driving while suspended, reckless driving and failure to wear a seat belt.

Both remain in custody at the Leavenworth County Jail. Amundsen is being held on a $1 million bond. Huggins’ bond was set at $50,000.

“We’re thankful no one was seriously injured, particularly that no one was shot,” said District Attorney Todd Thompson. “I’d like to clearly state that this incident did not have anything to do with the Basehor-Linwood football game or any other school-related activity.”

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation continues to review the incident.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.