Pair of KCMO men charged with murder, robbery in March 2021 killings

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two Kansas City, Missouri, men were charged with seven felonies apiece, including first-degree murder, for the March 2021 shooting deaths of Kyle Gerhardt and Kristopher Lunsford-Barrett.
The Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday that Earl L. Dunn III, 20, and Vontez G. Howard, 24, have been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, four counts of armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon, and first-degree robbery in connection with the homicides, which took place on Norton Avenue in KCMO’s Northeast neighborhood.
Gerhardt and Lunsford-Barrett were shot to death in a vehicle, which subsequently crashed and caught fire.
Prosecutors have requested a $500,000 cash bond for Dunn and Howard.
There have been 120 homicides in KCMO so far in 2021, which is well behind last year when the city set a record with 179 murders but remains the second-most through the morning of Oct. 13 in the last five years.
