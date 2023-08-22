Watch Now
6 hospitalized, 111 others evacuated from Kansas City nursing home due to HVAC system failure

Reporter JuYeon is on the scene of a nursing home evacuation in KCMO. The facility's HVAC system failed Tuesday.
Parkview Healthcare evacuation
Posted at 2:23 PM, Aug 22, 2023
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Over 100 Kansas Citians were evacuated from the Parkview Healthcare nursing home after an HVAC system failure Tuesday.

Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department crews were called around 12:45 p.m. to 128 N. Hardesty to assist the residents.

Of the 117 who must relocate, six were transported to local hospitals.

The others will be taken to housing via KCATA buses.

KCFD reports the emergency operations center and EMS strike force have been activated, which provide additional resources. Seven regional ambulances are also on standby “should we need them,” per KCFD.

The KC area remains under an excessive heat warning until Thursday night.

A spokesperson for Parkview Healthcare said company representatives are aware of the incident and are working to address it.

Documents obtained by the KSHB 41 I-Team show the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) has filed 15 complaints totaling nearly $158,000 against Parkview Healthcare this year. Violations include keeping accessible/unobstructed exits, lack of a generator and inability to provide a written emergency evacuation plan.

The I-Team has contacted the facility owner for comment.


