LIVE BLOG: Bar K closes off-leash dog parks from 12-6 pm due to heat wave

Bar K Dog Drinking water
Jason Gould/KSHB
A dog beat the heat with a water break on Aug. 19. at Bar K in Kansas City, Missouri.
Bar K Dog Drinking water
Posted at 8:15 AM, Aug 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-22 10:05:18-04

9 a.m. | The Kansas City Chiefs are getting a head start on the rising temperatures Tuesday by holding practice early.

8 a.m. | Tuesday will be another scorcher, with an excessive heat warning remaining in place until 10 p.m. Thursday in the Kansas City area.

KSHB 41 meteorologist Lindsey Anderson forecasts a high temperature of 98 degrees Tuesday, with the heat index reaching 115-125 degrees.

Kansas Citians are finding ways to avoid the heat, and that goes for their pooches, too.

Bar K announced its off-leash dog parks will be closed from noon-6 p.m. through Thursday to help keep pets safe. The Bark K restaurant, bar and patio will remain open during normal hours.

The dog bar shared information from the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) on social media about the warning signs of heat stroke in dogs, which include heavy panting, excessive thirst, a bright red tongue and mucus membranes, thick saliva, vomiting, lethargy and more.

SPCA says if a dog has a body temperature of 104 degrees for more than 15 minutes, they are at risk of collapsing, seizures, comas, organ failure and death. Short-nosed dogs, long-haired dogs, puppies and elderly dogs are most at risk.

To help offset the dog park closures in the afternoon, Bar K announced extended hours for Wednesday night, keeping the parks open until 11 p.m.

"Bring your glow-in-the-dark collars and leashes, and we’ll have a little impromptu Beat-the-Heat Party," the business shared on social media.

While pups may be staying at the dog park later this week, some KC-area students will be heading home earlier in the day.

Kansas City, Missouri, Public Schools announced Monday the sweltering heat has forced the district to release all students early for the remainder of the week. Additional information on release times can be found here.

The Shawnee Mission School District, the Olathe School District and the Kansas City, Kansas, School District also announced Monday that outdoor after-school and afternoon activities will be moved inside or canceled.

Spring Hill School District Superintendent Dr. Link Luttrell shared photos early Tuesday of the high school's fall sports teams practicing outside, a measure to reduce the risk of heat exposure.

