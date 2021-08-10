Parkville woman charged in connection to fatal Leavenworth crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Parkville woman has been charged in connection to a crash that resulted in the death of a 16-year-old girl in Leavenworth.

Amber Alexander, 27, faces one count each of second-degree murder (or, alternatively, involuntary manslaughter), failure to remain at the scene of a crash and interference with law enforcement – tampering with evidence.

The hit-and-run crash, which killed Miranda Lynch, occurred Saturday north of Fourth and Kickapoo streets.

Lynch initially suffered life-threatening injuries, but died at an area hospital.

