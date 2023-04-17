Peculiar, Missouri, man charged in fatal shooting of woman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Peculiar, Missouri, man has been charged Monday in the fatal shooting of a woman in rural Peculiar, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office.

The Cass County Prosecutor charged Christopher M. Marshall, 49, with one count of second-degree murder, one count of armed criminal action and four counts of unlawful possession of a firearm.

Around 1:12 a.m. Sunday, Cass County Sheriff's deputies responded to a shooting in the 23700 block of State Route C Highway in Peculiar.

Once on scene, sheriff's deputies found an adult woman dead inside a residence.

The victim was identified as Alyssa Jordan, 50.

Marshall is being held in the Cass County Jail on a $500,000 cash-only bond.

