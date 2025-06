KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was killed after being struck by a vehicle at NW Barry Road and NW Boardwalk.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department was called just before 10:45 a.m. Wednesday to the intersection. Initial reports indicated a pedestrian had been struck in the area.

Upon arrival, officers discovered one person dead.

The suspect vehicle reportedly fled the scene.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact police.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

—