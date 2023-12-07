Pediatric neurologist Dr. Brian Aalbers arraigned Thursday in federal court

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Johnson County, Kansas, pediatric neurologist facing two federal child-pornography charges was arraigned Thursday as part of his initial appearance in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Missouri in downtown Kansas City, Missouri.

Dr. Brian Aalbers faces one count of possession of child pornography and one count of attempt to produce child pornography. The charges stem from a KCPD investigation launched in late October.

Aalbers, who remains in federal custody, appeared at the hearing wearing a black-and-white prison jumpsuit, according to KSHB 41 I-Team reporter Cameron Taylor, who also attended Thursday’s hearing.

Aalbers was seated next to his attorney, Gregory Watt.

Magistrate Judge Lajuana Counts advised Aalbers of the charges and he pleaded not guilty.

In addition to Aalbers, his defense attorney, prosecutors and courtroom members along with media members, eight other people attended hearing — including some who are family members of former patients of Aalbers.

Aalbers previously worked at Overland Park Regional Medical Center and Children’s Mercy Hospital in KCMO.

A spokesperson from Overland Park Regional told KSHB 41 last month that their review of Aalbers time at the facility led them to believe that no patients were part of the criminal allegations against Aalbers.

A spokesperson for Children's Mercy told KSHB 41 last week that they were undertaking a review of patients Aalbers treated during his time there.

Counts set a scheduling conference for 11 a.m. on Jan. 16, 2024, after which an accelerated jury trial has been tentatively set to start on Feb. 12, 2024.

“We look forward to giving Dr. Aalbers the very best our office has to offer,” Watt said after the hearing. “We will be providing him a zealous defense from start to finish.”

