Federal grand jury adds child pornography charge against Johnson County pediatric doctor Brian Aalbers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Prosecutors announced Tuesday that a federal grand jury has issued a two-count indictment against Johnson County pediatric physician Dr. Brian Aalbers.

Earlier this month, prosecutors charged Aalbers with one count of attempting to produce child pornography after receiving a tip from a person in Kansas City, Missouri.

As part of their investigation of that tip, detectives located as many as 20,000 images stored on electronic devices belonging to Aalbers, as well as hidden cameras at the location of the investigation, which was redacted in federal court filings.

Tuesday’s charge is for producing child pornography. A spokesperson for the United States Attorney’s Office, Western District of Missouri, says the original charge from earlier this month remains in place in addition to the new charge announced Tuesday.

Court documents filed Tuesday in support of the grand jury’s indictment specifically say that on or about Oct. 28, 2023, in the Western District of Missouri, Aalbers “knowingly possessed one or more films, videotapes and other matter” that contained a minor. The Oct. 28 date was five days after first receiving the tip.

Aalbers was a practicing pediatric neurosurgeon at Overland Park Regional Medical Center, which is in Kansas.

Last week, a hospital official told the KSHB 41 I-Team then that the hospital did not believe any patients were involved at that point.

On Monday, the FBI announced it had created an e-mail address and online form for anyone who may have additional information about Aalbers or who may have been associated with him.

