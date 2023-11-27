FBI asking public for info regarding Johnson County doctor Brian Aalbers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The FBI said Monday it is seeking additional information from the public about a pediatric neurologist in Johnson County who's been charged with attempted production of child pornography.

Earlier this month, federal prosecutors charged Brian Aalbers with one count of attempted production of child pornography

Aalbers has been a practicing doctor in the area for several years.

Last week, Overland Park Regional Medical Center officials said at the time they did not believe any of their patients were involved.

The FBI’s announcement Monday cited Aalbers’ “profession and contact with children” as the basis for seeking more information from the public. The agency has created an e-mail address, aalbersinvestigation@fbi.gov, where the public can submit information.

The agency has also crated a short online form the public can fill out if they believe they are connected to Aalbers.

“If you know of someone else who has relevant information, please encourage them to complete the form themselves,” the agency said in a release.

Investigators discovered more than 20,000 images from electronic devices belonging to Aalbers. The investigation was launched after a person called Kansas City, Missouri, police on Oct. 23, 2023 after they found hidden video cameras.

The identities of any victims will be kept confidential.

The FBI also put together a list of additional information and resources for possible victims:



