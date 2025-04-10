Person in custody following double homicide Wednesday in Lee’s Summit

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Lee’s Summit say they have a person in custody in connection to a double homicide Wednesday night.

Officers were originally called to a residence Wednesday in the 100 block of NE Churchill Street, where they set up a death investigation scene.

A police spokesperson said officers requested a secondary search warrant to enter the home and gather evidence.

Police received that search warrant around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday and entered the home to continue their investigation.

At some point during the investigation, police reclassified the incident as a double homicide. The nature of the deaths and information about the victims weren’t immediately available.

A police spokesperson said one person is in custody and said there was no threat to the public.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

