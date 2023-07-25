Person of interest in Cass County shooting released

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The person of interest taken into custody following a fatal shooting at Lake Annette, Missouri, has been released, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

An update Tuesday from the sheriff’s office reports the case was submitted to be reviewed by the prosecuting attorney’s office.

“After reviewing all the evidence, the person of interest was released with no charges being filed at this time,” per the sheriff’s office.

The shooting incident took place around 7:30 p.m. Sunday near Lakeview Drive, which is in rural Freeman and Lake Annette.

When authorities arrived, they located a man performing life-saving measures on 65-year-old Edward Demoussett.

Demoussett was declared deceased at the scene.

It was unclear if the person taken into custody was the same person who performed life-saving measures.

