Person of interest in custody for July murder at Overland Park gas station

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Overland Park Police Department released an update Friday regarding a fatal shooting the afternoon of July 31.

Police report Zarrell Finley, of Kansas City, Missouri, was arrested as a person of interest. He will be extradited from the Jackson County Missouri Adult Detention Center back to Kansas pending an extradition hearing.

Finley allegedly shot a man after an altercation at a BP gas station at College Boulevard and Antioch Road.

This case will be handled by the Johnson County District Attorney’s Office.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 913-890-1362 or the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

