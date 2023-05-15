Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Petition filed against 14-year-old in death of KCKPS teacher

Jackson County Court
Bryant Maddrick
Exterior of Jackson County Courthouse
Jackson County Court
Posted at 4:28 PM, May 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-15 17:28:17-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A petition was filed Friday against a 14-year-old in the death of Kansas City, Kansas, Public Schools teacher Jamie Craig, according to a spokesperson for the 16th Judicial Circuit Court of Jackson County, Missouri.

The petition alleges a 14-year-old committed second-degree murder, an A felony, and armed criminal action, an unspecified felony.

To charge a person with second-degree murder, a certification hearing must be held. The court spokesperson says a “hearing date is not yet available.”

When a date is set, the hearing will be open to the general public, unless otherwise closed by a judge, per the court.

Kansas City, Missouri, police were called around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 29, to the 1700 block of East Missouri Avenue on a welfare check.

Upon arrival, officer found Craig suffering from apparent trauma. She died at the scene.


Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

OTT App_480x360.jpg

Download the app