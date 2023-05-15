Petition filed against 14-year-old in death of KCKPS teacher

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A petition was filed Friday against a 14-year-old in the death of Kansas City, Kansas, Public Schools teacher Jamie Craig, according to a spokesperson for the 16th Judicial Circuit Court of Jackson County, Missouri.

The petition alleges a 14-year-old committed second-degree murder, an A felony, and armed criminal action, an unspecified felony.

To charge a person with second-degree murder, a certification hearing must be held. The court spokesperson says a “hearing date is not yet available.”

When a date is set, the hearing will be open to the general public, unless otherwise closed by a judge, per the court.

Kansas City, Missouri, police were called around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 29, to the 1700 block of East Missouri Avenue on a welfare check.

Upon arrival, officer found Craig suffering from apparent trauma. She died at the scene.

