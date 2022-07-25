Pilot who landed plane on Interstate 70 contesting driver license revocation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A pilot who authorities say was intoxicated when he landed on Interstate 70 near Grain Valley is challenging his driver's license revocation in Missouri.

An attorney for John Seesing, 35, of Prairie Village, filed a petition for review in the Circuit Court of Jackson County.

Seesing was set to have his license revoked on July 30 after he allegedly refused to take a chemical test on the morning he landed the plane.

He was arrested on suspicion of being intoxicated.

Authorities found less than 10 grams of marijuana and other drug paraphernalia, along with a gun.

Seesing claims in court documents he was not properly arrested or stopped, that the officer who arrested him did not have reasonable grounds to believe he was intoxicated.

He also claims in the court filing he never refused to take a chemical test, among other things.

Seesing is charged with is charged with DWI, careless and imprudent operation involving a crash, felony possession of controlled substance, felony possession of a firearm, possession of less than 10 grams of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

He is scheduled for a hearing on Aug. 26 in Jackson County Court.

