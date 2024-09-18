Platte County homeowner shoots, kills partially-clothed intruder Wednesday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A homeowner in Dearborn, Missouri, shot and killed an alleged intruder attempting to enter his home, the Platte County Sheriff’s Office says.

A sheriff’s spokesperson said deputies were called around 9 a.m. to the home in the 1500 block of Masonic Drive on a suspicious person outside of a home.

When they arrived, deputies found the suspicious person dead at the entry to the home.

The homeowner told deputies he witnessed the male acting strangely, including praying to a horse and attacking the homeowner’s dog. The homeowner told deputies that when the man tried to forcibly enter the house, he opened fire, striking the man.

The identity of the person wasn’t immediately known, though he appeared to be in his 30s.

Due to the location and time of the incident, the nearby North Platte School District was placed on lockdown for about an hour while deputies launched their investigation. The lockdown has since been lifted.

