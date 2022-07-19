KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A former choir director at St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Overland Park made a court appearance Tuesday , during which the judge set a date for a possible plea hearing.

Joseph Heidesch, 46, is charged with 26 counts of breach of privacy, and four counts of sexual exploitation.

Heidesch was first charged last October for incidents that allegedly happened between 2016 and 2021

In November, more charges were announced against Heidesch.

He's accused of hiding a recording device to record students, under the age of 18, while they were undressing.

KSHB 41 I-Team's Sarah Plake spoke with a former Aquinas student , who said students would often change in his office.

During Tuesday's court hearing, Heidesch waived his preliminary hearing. The judge set the plea date for Sept. 1.

—