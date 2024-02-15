Watch Now
NewsKansas City Public Safety

Actions

Police ask for Chiefs rally witnesses, possible victims to contact KCPD

Union Station Crime Scene.png
Chase Lucas/KSHB
Crime scene tape used as part of the police response Wednesday to the shooting outside of Union Station on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024.
Union Station Crime Scene.png
Posted at 9:22 PM, Feb 14, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-14 22:22:10-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, Police have established a dedicated line for witnesses or victims as part of Wednesday’s mass shooting outside of Union Station.

Police ask anyone in the vicinity of the shooting who “directly witnessed” the shooting or may have been shot to call 816-413-3477.

Anyone interested in making an anonymous tip can call the KC Crimestoppers tippling at 816-474-8477.

One person died - a DJ at a local radio station - and 21 others injured - including nine children - in a shooting moments after the conclusion

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480X360Voice.png

A Voice for Everyone