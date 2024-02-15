Police ask for Chiefs rally witnesses, possible victims to contact KCPD

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, Police have established a dedicated line for witnesses or victims as part of Wednesday’s mass shooting outside of Union Station.

Police ask anyone in the vicinity of the shooting who “directly witnessed” the shooting or may have been shot to call 816-413-3477.

Anyone interested in making an anonymous tip can call the KC Crimestoppers tippling at 816-474-8477.

One person died - a DJ at a local radio station - and 21 others injured - including nine children - in a shooting moments after the conclusion

